Vintage cars coming to Balaklava

IF you love old vehicles, you’ll love the display of around 50 vintage and classic Chrysler vehicles coming to Balaklava this Sunday.

The Chrysler Restorers Club of Australia, SA Inc, is visiting Urlwin Park Museum, and after a meeting and 40-year anniversary presentations, will open to the public at 1pm.

The museum members are excited to host the club and event, the first major event for the car club since COVID lockdown.

The club was established in 1980 with the first ‘run’ to Mallala oval, and since then, the club has grown to have an impressive display of vehicles.

The first trophy awarded by the club actually went to club members, Balaklava’s Roy and Norma Schopp’s 1927 Dodge.

Roy and Norma were foundation members of the club, with Norma receiving the club’s first life membership in 1990.

They will have their Dodge (pictured) on display too with the other vehicles on Sunday.

Entry is $3 per adult and 50c for school-aged children accompanied by an adult.

Refreshments will be available to purchase, so go along and be amazed by these classic vehicles.