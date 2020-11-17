COVID cancellations strike again

FROM sporting competitions and races, to open inspections and cultural events, all have been cancelled or postponed due to a COVID outbreak in the northern suburbs.

It is hoped the ‘pause’ in sport and other events is only for a fortnight, however organisers will await further advice from SA Health.

Cup cancelled

Clare Valley Racing Club (CVRC) was six days out from the eagerly awaited Taminga Clare Cup race meet before the Parafield COVID-19 outbreak precautions were announced on Monday.

The expected patronage through the gate far exceeded the capped one-person-per-four-square-metre requirement, even for an outside venue.

CVRC’s Tanya Bertlesmeier was shattered by the news but understood the community’s safety was the most important.

“It is with deep regret CVRC must cancel the 2020 Taminga Clare Cup due to run this weekend,” Tanya said.

“The club will work with patrons about refunds or transferring tickets for another race meet.

“This will be hard for CVRC but we will band together with help from our community.”

CVCR’s Easter race meet was cancelled earlier this year also due to the COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

The Clare Cup did have a contact tracing process already in place and a COVID safe plan to oversee the then allowable standing to drink in the outside area.

The next race meet is scheduled for March 7, 2021.

All things going well, next year may finally be the great day of racing, fun and laughter set amongst the vineyards in the beautiful Clare Valley!

Balaklava Racing Club’s Ladies Day scheduled for next Wednesday has also been postponed.

Thoroughbred Racing SA (

TRSA) advised only essential racing personnel are allowed to be present at “racing activities” in the designated racing activity areas.

Further information around race meetings and future events will be announced as more information comes to hand.

NAIDOC

Clare’s NAIDOC event, scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed and Clare & Gilbert Valleys Council CEO Dr Helen Macdonald said the event’s organising committee had made the difficult decision after reviewing the State Government’s advice.

“It’s very disappointing not be able to go ahead with the event this Saturday, but the health of our community is a priority,” she said.

“An important consideration is the risk posed to Aboriginal communities, who are particularly vulnerable to this virus.

“We plan to reschedule the event after the restrictions are lifted, so we hope to announce a new date within the next two weeks. We have a fantastic full-day event organised that we hope will come to fruition this year.”

This will be the second public NAIDOC event in Clare, with the organising committee working hard to create vibrant experiences that bring centuries-old Ngadjuri cultural practices to life.

Mid North Motor Co Holden farewell

Mid North Motor Co of Clare was ready to host its Farewell to Holden event on Saturday, but the event has had to be cancelled due to the outbreak.