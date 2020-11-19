Arrests after $1m & drugs found

Two men will face court after police uncovered more than $1,000,000 in cash inside a car travelling into South Australia on Saturday, November 14.

Just before midnight, police were working at the Oodla Wirra checkpoint when a Holden ute entering the state from NSW was stopped.

Police spoke to the driver, a 51-year-old Mid North man, and had cause to search his vehicle.

Inside the car police allegedly located more than $1,000,000 in cash, an amount of the illicit substance fantasy, and an amount of methamphetamine.

Police placed the man under arrest, seized the cash and drugs, and the investigation started.

On Sunday, November 15, police searched three properties, one within the Mid North area, and two in the Barossa region.

At the Mid North property, police allegedly located a hydroponic cannabis set up, along with prescribed equipment allegedly used to grow cannabis hydroponically.

At the first Barossa property, police allegedly located a hydroponic cannabis set up as well as prescribed equipment allegedly used to grow cannabis hydroponically.

At the second Barossa property, police allegedly located prescribed equipment used to grow cannabis hydroponically.

At this address a 47-year-old Mid North man was arrested in connection to the offences.

The 51-year-old man was charged with money laundering, trafficking in a commercial quantity of cannabis, three counts of possess prescribed equipment, trafficking in a controlled drug (methyl amphetamine) and trafficking in a controlled drug (GHB).

The 47-year-old Mid North man was charged with money laundering, trafficking in a commercial quantity of cannabis, and three counts of possess prescribed equipment.

Both were refused bail and appeared in the Port Pirie Magistrates Court and Elizabeth Magistrates Court yesterday.

Drink drivers nabbed

At about 12.05am on Saturday, police pulled over a vehicle for a mobile driver test.

The driver, a 49-year-old Peterborough man, recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.179, more than three times the legal limit.

He was reported for drink driving and will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date. His vehicle was clamped for 28 days and he was issued with a 12-month instant loss of licence.

Then at about 8.40pm on Saturday, Peterborough Police spotted a vehicle driving without headlights on along Beniah Road, Sunnybrae.

They stopped the vehicle for a mobile driver test.

The driver, a 39-year-old Yongala man, recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.194 – almost four times the legal limit. Police checks revealed he was disqualified from driving.

He was arrested and charged with drink driving, driving disqualified and driving at night without headlights. He was bailed to appear in court on 24 February.

Arrests after break-ins

Two men were arrested after two break-ins at Crystal Brook last week.

Police responded to a break-in at a Crystal Brook supermarket about 5am on, Wednesday, November 11. The offenders had left prior to police arrival at the scene.

It was alleged one man waited in a vehicle outside the store while another man forced entry, but it appeared nothing was stolen.

Just after 6.30am, patrols located the vehicle and arrested the driver, however, the passenger fled into a paddock.

With the assistance of the police helicopter (PolAir) and Police Dog Arnie, police tracked down the suspect to a Crystal Brook address just before 11am.

A second overnight break-in at a local sporting club was discovered and reported to police about 8.30am, which is believed to be linked to the same suspects.

A 51-year-old Crystal Brook man and a 40-year-old Wallaroo man were arrested and charged with two counts of serious criminal trespass.

The Crystal Brook man was bailed to appear in the Port Pirie Magistrates Court on January 6, while the second man was refused bail and appeared in court on Thursday.

Other police news:

• November 12: Mallala Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Redbanks for a warrant.

• Between November 12-13: At an address on Jefferson Bvd, Two Wells, unknown people gained entry to a construction site by removing temporary fencing.

An earthmover was moved as to gain entry to a shipping container. A water pump, leg rammer, vibrating plate and concrete saw was stolen from the shipping container.

• November 14: At a premise on Howard Street, Mallala, a motor vehicle which was parked in a driveway which was unlocked was broken into. Unknown people stole a purse with contents. The purse was located in the bin.