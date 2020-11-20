Feedback on main street makeovers

Concepts for main street upgrades in Balaklava and Hamley Bridge have been released, and Wakefield Regional Council (WRC) is seeking feedback from the communities on the designs.

Visual concept plans for the main street developments – which include ideas on the placement of street furniture, facade refurbishment and the overall look and feel – are available on council’s website for the community to view and have their say.

This is just one of many community engagement activities WRC has undertaken in partnership with project designers Jensen Plus.

While steering groups exist, made up of town management committee members and interested residents who have influenced the design, council is still looking for broader feedback on the concepts.

WRC mayor Rodney Reid said council was also working directly with property owners.

“Over the last several months we’ve worked closely with property owners and have conducted walk throughs to identify what areas the communities would like to see enhanced,” Mayor Reid said.

“Jensen Plus has since come back with more detailed concepts with ideas for landscaping, colour palettes, lighting, street features, crossing improvements and what tree and plant species may be considered.

“We really want feedback from the community on this, these are only concept plans, they’re not set in stone, so this is your chance to have a say on how you’d like your Balaklava and Hamley Bridge main streets to look and feel.”

Improvement works have already started in Hamley Bridge for some buildings with structural problems, including verandah repairs for at least four buildings under way, and Balaklava is likely to see the same treatment in the coming weeks.

The Main Street projects are part of the Activate Wakefield successful $500,000 Drought Communities Extension Program grant, with WRC contributing a further $450,000 to bring the projects to life.

Visit www.wrc.sa.gov.au for details.