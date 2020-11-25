Halbury signs revitalised

HALBURY Parklands Conservation area is looking fresh after signs around the conservation park received a new coat of paint, the first new coat in 30 years.

Wakefield Regional Council received a $3000 grant from the Northern and Yorke landscape boards Grassroots program to fund this project.

Halbury local and conservation enthusiast David Wright couldn’t be happier with how the signs have turned out.

“It’s fantastic to see some love put back into the Halbury area, Paul Taylor has done a fantastic job painting them, bringing plenty of colour to the parklands,” David said.

The signs throughout the park highlight the native flora and fauna Halbury houses with 38 of those species recognised as regionally threatened.

A new sign has also been added to the parklands with a listing of all 71 species of birds that can be found throughout the parklands.

David hopes the revitalisation of the signs will attract more people to explore the Halbury parklands and guide people to use the land properly.