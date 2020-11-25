Remarkable story behind Riverton RSL mannequin

Ninety nine-year-old Private Edward (Eddy) Pearce came face to face with his former self when he visited the Military Memorabilia Display in the Riverton RSL Sub Branch recently.

Eddy’s WWII uniform is on display, being worn by a dashing young mannequin. His great granddaughter, Talia Scott, has now written his biography, with the complete version part of the memorabilia display.

Here is a very shortened version, but you’ll have to go and visit the display to read it all!

• Edward grew up on the Ayre Creek Hope family farm, near Watervale. His three older brothers enlisted into the army in WWII, and in 1942, Edward, and younger brother John, also enlisted, only to hear their three older brothers had been killed.

Because of this, Edward and John could not be posted overseas. Instead Edward was an army transport driver, delivering supplies to Darwin from Alice Springs, returning with any wounded soldiers. After the war ended, Eddy and John, along with younger brother Richard who had stayed home to look after the farm, started up a contract baling business, Pearce Brothers.

In 1952, Edward married Margaret and they had four children. Margaret sadly passed away in 1990, and Eddy now resides in the Gilbert Valley Senior Citizens Home.