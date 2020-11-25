Upgrade of Quarry Road Bridge

Work has started on upgrading the Quarry Road bridge along the Riesling Trail.

The bridge is to be widened from 1.5m to 3m to provide easier access for walkers and cyclists. As well, safety fencing will be extended either side of the entrance to the new bridge.

This $110,000 project is being funded by the Office of Sport, Recreation and Racing as well as donations from the Grosset Gaia Fund and the Riesling Trail Management Committee.

The road was closed on November 10 to allow the bridge to be removed and transported to Clare Metal Fabrications, where the sides were removed.

These will then be attached to the new bridge so it retains its iconic profile.

The new bridge will be reconstructed and installed on December 8, when Quarry Road will again be closed for several hours.

Road traffic will be redirected via Spring Farm and Jollys Way while installation work takes place.

Until the new bridge is in place, trail users can continue south by detouring from the trail at the Clare Showgrounds, continuing south along Horrocks Highway and then east along Quarry Road.

They can then get back onto the trail via a track immediately east of the bridge crossing.

Note, this detour is on main roads and so is not suitable for inexperienced riders or when there is poor visibility.