Celebrations for Passenger Network

At the recent LGA AGM held in Adelaide, District Council of Mount Remarkable’s Northern Passenger Transport Network was awarded a commendation award from the Minister of Health, the Hon Stephen Wade MLC.

The award recognises the 20 years of service and commitment Northern Passenger Transport Network (NPTN) has provided across various regional communities.

“This is a remarkable result for the many volunteers, staff and community members who use this fantastic service, a service that services six local government areas, and one the District Council of Mount Remarkable is proud to be delivering,” council CEO, Sam Johnson, said. Council celebrated the 20th birthday of NPTN at a special invitation only event recently in Melrose, with more than 130 people in attendance.

“This service is an illustration of what local government is; a tier of government in which works with communities, responds to community needs, and tailors services and programs to better support communities, and this is why NPTN has been so successful for 20 years,” Sam Johnson said.

District Council of Mount Remarkable congratulates the Northern Passenger Transport Network, council staff, volunteers and community members associated with the service for their ongoing contribution and commitment.