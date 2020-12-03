Kristin’s love of community

WAKEFIELD Regional Council (WRC) has announced Kristin Carling of Blyth as the 2021 Young Citizen of the Year award winner.

A surprised Kristin said she had no idea she had been nominated for the award.

“I received a phone call from the mayor, Rodney Reid, and I thought it was about a building approval,” Kristin laughed.

“But the mayor told me he doesn’t ring about those things, and told me I’d won this award.”

“It’s such an honour and I’m very happy to receive this award.”

Kristin, who works fulltime, volunteers heavily in the Blyth Tennis Club and Blyth Snowtown Netball Club.

She is currently the secretary of the tennis club and is co-captain of the A grade team with Sarah Dall.

Kristin is not only a handy tennis player, but netballer.

“I started coaching netball when I was in year 10 but only joined the committee later on,” she said.

She has had coaching grand final successes, and also coordinates the umpires.

Kristin took on the role of secretary in 2017/18, and then recorder for four to five years, a role she still has.

“As I was the club recorder, when it was Blyth Snowtown’s turn to be recorder for the North Eastern Netball Association (NENA) for a year, I did that too,” she said.

Kristin also looks after the club newsletter and helps organise social events.

Kristin is currently assistant treasurer of the Blyth Town Management Committee and will move into the treasurer’s role next year when Janet Zweck steps down.

“Janet’s training me up, but I’m not sure how many other committees are involved,” Kristin laughed.

There must be something in Kristin’s family tree in regard to Australia Day awards.

Her aunty, Tracey Andriske, was a joint winner of the Citizen of the Year award last year, and Kristin’s grandparents, Max and Yvonne Carling, both received Australia Day Citizen of the Year awards back in the Blyth Council era.

Kristin, along with the other WRC award winners, will receive her award at Australia Day ceremonies in January.