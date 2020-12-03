Pick of the bunch

In what has been nothing short of a challenging year for the Clare Valley wine industry, the region has banded together, packaged up, and popped a bow on top of some of the very best it has to offer.

Not to be beaten by 2020 horribilis, and just in time for Christmas, local wineries are offering wine packs celebrating some of the best the region has to offer based on the results of the 2020 Clare Valley Regional Wine Show.

Two packs are available including trophy-winning whites and trophy-winning reds and rose. Matriarch and Rogue’s Marnie Roberts has worked with the award-winning winemakers to pull together the packs and said despite the year that has been, there is still plenty to be proud of in the industry.

“It’s really to showcase the region and it’s all about the winemakers working together in collaboration to celebrate what is the Clare Valley and what we have to offer,” she said.

“I hope that by picking a diverse selection it shows people what Clare can produce. While obviously we do have a strong showing of Riesling and that’s what we’re well-known for, it’s great to see a diversity of styles and varieties – Fiano, dry and sweet Rieslings, Shiraz, Rose and Cabernet Sauvignon all represented.

“It’s a great stepping stone for people who haven’t tried Clare wines, and really shows there’s a lot more to Clare in the diversity of wines.

“Plus, we need something to celebrate in 2020 – it was a tough year, grape yields were down and everybody in the wine industry and the whole community has found it tough with COVID-19 restrictions, so by bringing together some of the best of Clare Valley wine it’s really a celebration of what we can achieve when the chips are down.”

Clare Valley Wine, Food and Tourism Centre promotional coordinator Jordan Martin said a selection of trophy-winning packs in red or white were available.

And just in time for the festive season, Christmas packs will also be available, featuring two bottles of sparkling, two bottles of Riesling and two bottles of Rose.

In a topsy turvy year that has seen borders closed to tourists, Jordan said the wine packs were just the ticket for sharing a little bit of Clare Valley love.

“Many of our interstate, overseas and even South Australian visitors haven’t been able to come to Clare, so we’re sending Clare to them,” she said.

Local pick-up and Australia-wide delivery is available (cut off for shipping is December 10 to ensure it arrives before Christmas).

Take a look at https://shop.clarevalley.com.au/ for details. The Clare Valley Wine, Food and Tourism Centre also has a big range of other local produce and wares on offer.

It is well worth a visit to find something uniquely Clare Valley to gift this Christmas.