Snowtown’s special space

IT’S taken almost two years, but Snowtown will finally have its own childcare centre as from late January 2021.

Balaklava Community Children’s Centre deputy director, Cara Nielsen, who is director of the Snowtown Children’s Centre, said it was an exciting time and a positive service for the community.

“We’ve had a good response, with significant bookings for various days already,” Cara said.

“Balaklava Community Children’s Centre (BCCC) is the approved provider for the centre, and will manage administration, HR, enrolments, accounts, employment etc, with our centre’s governing council being the governing body for both centres.

“The Snowtown centre, which is basically a satellite service of BCCC, will have its own management committee that will report back to our governing council.”

The centre will become a shared space in what is the existing pre-school area at Snowtown Primary School, and is licenced to have 25 children in total there per day.

Cara said Snowtown Primary School governing council secretary, Belinda Stringer, was the driving force behind the project.

“A region-wide survey conducted by Wakefield Regional Council in 2019 highlighted the need for a childcare service, for both day-long and Out of School Hours Care (OSHC), so Belinda conducted her own local survey on the Snowtown area, and then approached Wakefield Regional Council,” Cara said.

“Council committed $60,000 to the project, but the centre had trouble becoming an approved provider, so BCCC was approached by council to assist, which we were happy to do.

“It’s an exciting time and we’re all looking forward to seeing the centre grow.”