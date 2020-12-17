Wehr’s Giant moment

FORMER Balaklava Peckers footballer, Jacob Wehr, is ‘over the moon’ after he was selected by GWS Giants in last Wednesday night’s AFL draft.

GWS (Greater Western Sydney) had picks at 12, 15 and 58, before swooping on Jacob with their last pick at 59, which was also the last AFL pick of the night.

“I was watching the draft at home with my family and some friends, and was a bit despondent as the draft was almost over,” Jacob said.

“I said to mum and dad they might as well pack up and go home, so started to help them, but with one eye still on the tv.

“Then the last pick was announced and it was my name – it was amazing – we all went a bit crazy and the mood certainly changed,” he laughed.

By fluke, one of Jacob’s friends was filming the last few picks and caught the emotion and excitement on his phone.

“I thought he must have known something, but he didn’t – it was a just a coincidence he was filming it,” Jacob said.

Jacob has been working as a painter, but had to give that up to head off to Sydney on Saturday.

“I will be there for an introduction week, and then come back home until January 6 when I go back and head straight into training,” Jacob said.

“I’ll live with one of the other younger draftees – I’m considered a veteran at 22,” he laughed.

Giants national recruiting manager, Adrian Caruso, was thrilled with the club’s work at the national draft, and selection of Jacob.

“Jacob had a strong year in the SANFL across half-back and was part of the premiership-winning Eagles team,” Caruso said.

“He is a strong runner and nice left-foot kick and gives some flexibility to push up onto the wing.”

“This has been one of the toughest years for recruiters with our ability to watch live football limited and our usual ability to meet and get to know potential draftees severely impacted,” he said.

“We’re really excited to welcome Jacob to the club.”

Jacob is equally as excited, and was looking forward to the interstate move.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to start,” he said.