Invasive weed sold at Gawler

Northern and Yorke Landscape Board is asking for help to help track down a highly invasive aquatic weed sold on Facebook Marketplace by a Gawler-based seller last week.

A member of the public alerted the Board about the listing that advertised Water Hyacinth “for the fish pond”.

Water Hyacinth is recognised as one of the world’s worst aquatic weeds as it can quickly choke waterways, outcompete native water plants and cause dam water to stagnate. Landscape officer Jessica Cavallo said the sale of this declared pest plant was illegal, with Landscape SA legislation prohibiting the ownership, sale and movement of the plant.

“Water Hyacinth is a nasty weed that is particularly dangerous for the environment because of its rapid growth,” she said.

“Unfortunately it’s also a striking specimen with purple flowers that can easily attract unsuspecting buyers.

“We hope to work with the seller, without penalty, to track down the sold plant and ensure all fragments are recovered and destroyed.

“But we would also encourage members of the public to contact us if they have any information.”

Salvinia is another highly invasive floating aquatic weed to look out for.

Rated a Weed of National Significance, it is often misidentified as native duckweed.

If you have any information that may assist the Northern and Yorke Landscape Board trace the whereabouts of the plant sold in Gawler, please contact 8841 3444 or email ny.landscapeboard@sa.gov.au