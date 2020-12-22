Projects earmarked in Balaklava and Hamley

MAJOR elements of the main street upgrade projects in Balaklava and Hamley Bridge have been marked out on roads and footpaths in both towns.

The markings outline proposed works to help residents and planners visualise the concepts, with consultation with community groups ongoing throughout the process.

Members of Wakefield Regional Council’s infrastructure and works team have been on site marking proposed new locations for pram (access) ramps, crossings, planter boxes, trees in footpaths and garden beds.

In Balaklava, two new proposed outdoor dining areas have been marked on George Street to cater for customers at local cafes and the bakery.

New pedestrian crossings also feature on Wallace Street outside Foodland and the Post Office.

These two crossings will be the first to get under way, with works scheduled for low-traffic times in January and February.

The footpath outside Foodland will also be reworked to reduce the slope toward the road.

Tunnel boring will also be taking place in this period, providing irrigation lines to garden beds and underground power for the uplighting projects on significant local buildings.

Suggested crossings are also marked on Edith Terrace, while conceptual median strips with in-ground tree plantings are outlined in the centre of Edith Terrace.

Full streetscape and architectural concepts were presented to council in early November, which were then discussed by the Main Street Community Reference Groups from the respective towns.

The plans were refined to reflect the feedback from those groups and the wider public.

A large portion of the feedback about the Balaklava element of the project revolved around the retention of the town Triangle in its current form, avoiding large amounts of landscaping or paving impacting on the grassed area.

The plans include the lighting of three significant buildings in Balaklava, including the Town Hall, Balco office and former ANZ Bank.

The styling committee from the Balaklava Community Reference Group has selected its preferred options for new bench seating and bin covers to feature in the town.

In Hamley Bridge, the community has stressed its desire for the heritage character of the town to be complemented through the upgrade.

Seating and other street furniture in keeping with the town’s character is the top choice for residents.

Proposed crossings, pram (access) ramps, garden beds and an outdoor eating area have been marked out in Light Street.

Council’s building surveyor, Peter Morgan, has been busy working with local businesses and building owners, along with tradesmen, to coordinate improvements and upgrades to business facades in both towns.

Upgrade works on several business properties have already started in Hamley Bridge.

WRC will consider a report in February on the costings and major components of the project.

If you are a business or building owner in either of the main street precincts and are yet to speak with Peter about possible subsidised upgrades to your premises, please contact him on 0409 694 626 (Tuesday to Thursday).

The $1 million project is supported by a grant through Round Three of the Federal Government’s Drought Communities Program.