Treasures, not trash!

One man’s ‘preloved items’ is another man’s treasure, except when it is just pure trash.

The majority of the community donate preloved items to the CVCO Burton Street Thrift Store out of the goodness of their hearts and these items are always welcome.

Unfortunately, due to unprecedented theft and dumping of rubbish, dirty, broken and unsanitary items, the CVCO team has made the decision to stop accepting donations left under the verandah out of hours.

Effective immediately, any donations to the CVCO Thrift Shop must be done during opening hours.

Thrift shop manager, Lisa Kakoschke advised as from Monday night, the Burton Street Store had fencing up to stop out-of-hours donations and removed bins from around the town.

“Goods will only be accepted when we have volunteers on site to receive donations,” Lisa said.

“There is someone on site Mondays 8.30am to 3pm (for sorting and stocking the store only) and Wednesday and Fridays 8.30am to 3pm (official opening hours).”

Some of the items that have been received are broken toys, bags of human soiled linen, threadbare or ripped clothes and boxes with spiders and vermin excrements inside.

Every week, volunteers take a couple of ute loads of ‘trash’ to the waste transfer station.

Clare and Gilbert Valley Council allows residents to dispose of waste at the Clare Waste Transfer Station for no cost during operating hours, so there is no reason to be lazy and drop it at the Thrift Shop.

There is not enough room in the Clare store or hours for volunteers to ‘fix’ items or ‘mend’ clothes so if any part of the item needs to be fixed – it is trash.

If you don’t like the idea of giving something to landfill, research how you can recycle or repurpose that item.

It is illegal to dispose of your rubbish or unwanted household items in a public place without permission according to the ‘Local Nuisance and Litter Control Act 2016.’

People found dumping rubbish or goods can be issued with an on the spot fine between $210 and $1000 or taken to court and fined a maximum penalty from $5000 to $120,000.

Donating during opening hours will also prevent the constant theft of items left under the verandah at the store.

Every time the volunteers start work, they can tell looters have been through the items left out in the open under the verandah, but naturally the looters have not taken the broken items.

Police have been advised and are investigating.

To keep the Burton Street Thrift Store open and the volunteers clean and safe, the time to drop off items are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8.30 am to 3pm.