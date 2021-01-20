Surgical services still suspended

ALMOST a year after an internal review of Balaklava Hospital’s operating theatre, surgical services remain temporarily suspended.

Yorke and Northern Local Health Network CEO, Roger Kirchner said services remain suspended to ‘ensure we continue the delivery of safe and high-quality care to the community.’

“We have implemented all three recommendations from the review, which include temporarily relocating surgical services to Clare Hospital, ongoing service planning for the health service and developing a communications plan to support future service delivery,” he said.

“As part of our service planning, we will be consulting with the Service Planning Steering Group, local Health Advisory Council, local GPs and visiting specialists regarding the future of surgical services at Balaklava Hospital.”

Mr Kirchner said patients requiring surgery during this time have been advised of the changes and transport options are available to patients on a case-by-case basis. Nursing staff from Balaklava Hospital will continue to work from Clare Hospital on the scheduled surgery dates.

“We thank our patients and staff for their understanding as we work hard to ensure the future of service delivery at Balaklava Hospital,” Mr Kirchner said.

A petition signed by concerned residents was presented to Minister for Health and Wellbeing, Stephen Wade, last year asking to retain surgical services at the hospital.

The Service Planning Steering Group will continue to lead the planning process to identify the key service opportunities and future service delivery options for the local community. Mr Kirchner said regular updates are being provided to the Governing Board on the planning process and will be engaging with consumers and the community to obtain feedback and advice.