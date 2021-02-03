Clare celebrates NAIDOC Week

It was a case of ‘take two’, but NAIDOC Week was finally celebrated in Clare on Saturday evening, with music, art, dance, cooking, making, learning and a celebration of Ngadjuri country.

A large crowd gathered at the showgrounds for the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee – NAIDOC – event, which had been rescheduled from November due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Highlights included two ‘On the Couch’ question and answer sessions with Ngadjuri elders and First Nations people living on country, along with stories from Quenten Agius.

The celebration of culture continued with kangaroo tail and damper cooking demonstrations, clap stick making, basket weaving, painting and bead making.