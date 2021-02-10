Marilyn and me – Cate jumps in on record fundraiser

Jamestown’s very own ‘Marilyn Monroe’, Cate Pearce was back at Brighton beach on Sunday, participating in her second Marilyn Jetty Swim to raise funds and awareness for the Cancer Council of South Australia.

Cate, a breast cancer survivor herself, joined more than 300 other swimmers all dressed as the iconic 1950s star – complete with blonde wigs, white bathing attire, love heart sunglasses and an Aussie swimming ring – to swim 400 metres around Brighton jetty.

Unseasonably cool weather conditions for the 2021 event could not dampen the spirits of participants, with Sunday attracting the highest number of entrants in the event’s eight-year history and smashing fundraising efforts with more than $155,000 to date (and still rising).

The Marilyn Jetty Swim has raised more than $650,000 since it began.

This year’s event was in keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, and participants used their inflatable swim rings not just to help keep them afloat but also to socially distance.

For Cate, the experience was “exhilarating” and she cannot wait to be part of it again next year, hopefully with a ‘new Marilyn’ in tow.

“The parade beforehand was sensational with the Navy Brass Band playing beautifully and adding to the atmosphere,” she said.

“We swam out to the end of the jetty and back again and it was absolutely exhilarating.

“I loved every moment and I can’t wait til next year. My daughter Tilly is keen to be a “Shore Marilyn” next year, collecting donations and being our support crew by holding onto our red lippies while we do the swim.”

Donations can be made at www.themarilyns.org