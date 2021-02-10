Mid North Motor Co farewells Holden

MID North Motor Co will celebrate the end of an era as it farewells Holden from its fleet of car sales this Saturday (February 13).

Signalling the end of a major vehicle supplier for Australians, Mid North Motor Co will host a barbecue and live music to celebrate the life of the Holden brand and its connection with Mid North Motor Co.

Alongside the fantastic live music and barbeque there will also be classic Holden cars on display that span the years of Holdens sold throughout Australia.

Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate with the Mid North Motor Co team to farewell the Australian icon.

If you have a classic or modern Holden, drive it down to Mid North Motor Co at 10am on Saturday morning and join in the celebrations.

The team at Mid North Motor Co assures their customers they are here to stay, and will still be a fully accredited Holden service centre, able to service any make or model of car.

Although Holden may have ended manufacturing, Mid North Motor Co will welcome a new car franchise to its line soon.

When shopping for your next car remember to stop in and see the team at Mid North Motor Co for a great deal.