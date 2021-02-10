New look SA Autumn Garden Festival

There will be a new look at the 10th anniversary of the SA Autumn Garden Festival at the Clare Valley Showgrounds.

This year, the two-day event will include a Workshop Day on Saturday, April 17, and the Festival with trade site exhibitors and special guest speakers on Sunday, April 18.

On Saturday there will be cooking demonstrations, titled ‘The Art of a Natural Home’ with the very popular Rebecca Sullivan of Warndu.

Rebecca is a local award-winning author of seven books and founder of Warndu and Granny Skills. She has been dubbed a natural living guru.

This hands-on workshop will incorporate the bounties from your garden into practice for a greener home.

You will make something for every room to take home with you – from garden stress balls to fermented goodies, natural cleaning spray to beeswax wraps, botanical dyed scarves to rose petal lip gloss.

This is a perfect opportunity to learn, share and have a greener, natural home. The workshop runs from 11am to 3.30pm and includes all equipment, a swag of goodies to take home and a light lunch.

The Art of a Natural Home will be held in the showgrounds’ red brick building.

In another coup for the festival, gardener and author Sophie Thomson will also be holding a workshop on the Saturday from 1-4pm.

‘Starting Your Patch from Scratch’ will cover the fundamentals of creating your perfect sustainable property and how to develop a masterplan to ensure success.

Then on the Sunday, Sophie will run a new workshop for the Garden Festival called ‘Mental Health & Yummy Yards’.

Numbers will be limited for both of Sophie’s events, so for more info and bookings, please visit https://sophiespatch.com.au/2020/03/04/starting-your-patch-from-scratch/

Sunday is the primary festival day, with special guest speaker, Costa Georgiadis, host of ABC Gardening Australia, joined by Rebecca Sullivan.

Cooking demonstrations on Sunday will again feature Rebecca Sullivan, and also Rebecca Paris of the Australian Native Food Company.

There is something for everyone, with the popular area for children under eight being the children’s sustainability area.

All Australians love a barbecue, so there will also be a barbecue/smoker demonstration.

There will also be a diversity of food available this year, including Asian, fish, lamb rolls, sausage rolls, scones, donuts, sandwiches, pastries, ploughman’s will be a choice of pork pie, homemade pasty, with all the usual trimmings. etc. soft drinks and great coffee!

Festival organisers are anticipating more than 100 trade exhibitors, and in order to cater for more sites and more people, the total festival area has been expanded.

The new area will be on the northern side of the creek and will include cooking demonstrations in a huge marquee, along with extra trade exhibitors that are new to the festival.

There will be literally thousands of seedlings, plants, trees and garden items for sale, attracting more than 4000 people, so make sure you go along to the largest Garden Festival in SA.