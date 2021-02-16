Cup back at Balaklava

PUNTERS will return trackside at Balaklava as the Adelaide Plains Cup returns on Sunday February 28.

An inclusive day for the whole family, there will be free entry for kids under 18, alongside plenty of activities including, pony rides, face painting and a bouncy castle.

The fun won’t be limited to kids with the annual keg roll competition taking place for the ‘big kids’, so get a team together for your chance to win 12 slabs of Coopers beer.

The track has now been repaired after one square metre of sod caused a cancelled race meeting at the start of February.

Balaklava Racing Club CEO Doug Hall said the track is now repaired and ready.

“The track has been growing fast, we’ve been mowing it twice a week in the lead up to this race meeting and it’s in fantastic condition,” Doug said.

Tickets for the Adelaide Plains Cup are only $10 at the gate so bring a group of friends or your family trackside for a great day of racing.