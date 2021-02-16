Hurn for Schubert

New Liberal Candidate for Schubert, Ashton Hurn, has been selected as the Liberal candidate for the electorate of Schubert ahead of the 2022 State Election.

Ashton was appointed at a preselection meeting held in the electorate on Saturday attended by around 150 Liberal Party members.

With a rich family history to the region and significant professional experience working within government, Ashton is an experienced and driven South Australian leader with a strong connection to the Schubert community and its surrounding areas.

She is also a passionate community leader having previously been involved in a number of local community groups, which reflects her commitment to serving her community.

“I’m honoured to be selected as the candidate for the seat of Schubert and am looking forward to meeting with local people, families, small businesses and community groups about what matters most to them,” Ashton said.

“I look forward to working hard for the people of Schubert to continue to provide them with a strong voice in the State Parliament.”