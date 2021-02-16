Marvellous murals

IF you visit Kapunda, you’ll notice not one, but 13 artistic and lifelike murals painted on buildings around the main street precinct.

From the Carrington Street end right up to the Clare Road corner at the other end of town, these amazing murals have formed a Mural Trail, which is very popular with both locals and tourists alike.

Artists from Kapunda, Riverton and Eudunda, along with volunteer artists from the Kapunda Community Gallery, have created masterpieces of which they are very proud.

Kapunda artist, Danny Menzel, who painted the large Lucas Street mural, said the concept started when a gallery member visited Sheffield in Tasmania and saw their murals, and wanted to emulate that in Kapunda.

“Kapunda is rich with a number of artists, and rich in history, so a project was started to transform the streetscape,” Danny said.

“We had a roster for which artist would paint which mural around town, with our wonderful volunteers helping, painting colour by number, for a few hours each.”

The project has now been recognised nationally, with Danny’s Lucas Street mural shortlisted for the 2020 Australia Street Art Awards – Best External Mural.

Judging focused on the way the art has been used to attract visitors and bring the local community together safely under the challenging COVID-19 conditions.

“Artist Mal Craig came up with the original concept, and I progressed the design, and now with the award nomination, we’re getting some exposure and putting Kapunda on the map,” Danny said.

“This mural took about two years to complete – I’m very passionate about art and the mural project and am a perfectionist – so I was thrilled with the high-quality result.”

The left-hand half of the mural is a recreation of an 1871 photograph of store owner Robert Brewster and his family alongside a local family enjoying a car ride circa 1910, but it was the right-hand half of the mural that really impressed the Street Art judges.

“We love that this section is an artistic reproduction of the Lord Palmerston Hotel and J. Harden Confectionery building in the exact location where those businesses once stood, even though the original building was demolished in 1968,” the judges said.

Other murals depict agriculture, Celtic festival, MFS, military, Mary McKillop, Sir Sidney Kidman Rotary, Light-Horse, and Light Regional Council, along with a colourful mural on the front of the Community Gallery.

Winners of the Australian Street Art Awards will be announced on Tuesday, March 2 on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.