Southern Flinders snatches shield

THE Northern Tennis Associations’ Challenge Shield round-robin doubles event was held at Jamestown on Saturday, with the Southern Flinders team taking out the event with three wins, total 28 sets, over runner up Mid North with two wins 25 sets. Southern Flinders also defeated teams from Northern Areas and Port Broughton. Back L–R: Ashby Trott, Scott Coombe, Ellen Pole, Brenton Giles, Matthew Blieske, Jake Muller, Jackson Nutt, Jay Malchow, Stephen Sanders, Darcy Nayda, Greg Philips, Adam Coombe, Craig Oliphant, Phoebe Story. Front row: Catherine Coombe, Vanessa Watson, Marie Story, Angela Peacock, Jo Seyfang, Paul Jones, Ellen Pole, Briana Skewes, Ella Peacock, Hayley Trott, Renae Kretschmer.

Association Tennis Results

R1 Northern Areas 2 sets 54 games def by Mid North 10 sets 99 games

Ladies

Kate Fitzgerald/Siobhan Curtis def Laura Wildman/Emma Lane 9-4, Helen Clark/Kaitlin Hughes def by Emily Boothey/Jana Dixon 4-9, Lisa O’Dea/Dette Clark def by Robyn Coles/Lucy Dare 7-9, Janelle Butterich/Sara Clark def by Megan Parish/Kirsty Gillings 0-9, Katrina Butterich/Fiona Porter def by Sharryn Daly/Katerine Nugent 4-9, Tamara Schmidt/Belinda Heness def by Alex Nicholls/Abby Dare 5-9

Men

Chris Stacey/David Klinger def Sam Clayson/Rick Lamond 9-5,Adrian McCarthy/Ash McKay def by James Rundle/Jonathan Wildman 2-9, Peter Francis/Peter Downing def by Rohan Higgins/Emmett Cashel 3-9, Jed Sutter/Graham Wells def by Christian White/Nathan Zweck 5-9, Bernie Kelly/Cody Hounsel def by Jake Slade/Rob Howe 5-9, Dom Butterick/Declan Wells def by Andrew Noack/Michael Nugent 1-9

R1 Port Broughton 2 sets 68 games def by Southern Flinders 10 sets 102 games

Ladies

Kate Millard/Jane Dickeson def by Brianna Skewes/Ella Peacock 5-9, Kirsty Lange/Bernie Altmann def Reane Kretchmer/Helane Blieschke 9-5, Sophie Millard/Adele Inglis def Hayley Trott/Phoebe Storey 9-7, Jade Inglis/Olivia Pilkington def by Angela Peacock/Catherine Trott 3-9, Nicole Loftes/Michelle Daniels def by Marie Storey/Joanne Seyfang 5-9, Karena Wilson/Ava McCauley def by Ellen Pole/Vanessa Watson 4-9

Men

Same Ferme/Nigel McCauley def by Greg Phillips/Jackson Nutt 6-9, Paul Jones/Chad Pilkington def by Jake Muller/Darcy Nader 3-9, Brian Stringer/Brett Cunningham def by Brenton Giles/Craig Oliphant 6-9, Max Crouch/Nick Stringer def by Ashby Trott/Scott Comber 8-9, Sam Inglis/Charlie Millard def by Adam Combe/Jay Malchow 6-9, Kaden Magnay/Ash Mildren def by Stephen Sanders/Matt Blieschke 4-9

R2 Northern Areas 1 set 52 games def by Southern Flinders 11 sets 105 games

Ladies

Kate Fitzgerald/Siobhan Curtis def by Belinda Skewes/Ella Peacock 3-9, Helen Clark/Kaitlin Hughes def by Renae Kretchmer/Melanie Blieschke 5-9, Lisa O’Dea/Dette Clark def by Phoebe Storey/Hayley Trott 6-9, Janelle Butterich/Sara Clark def by Angie Peacock/Catherin Combe 1-9, Katrina Butterich/Fiona Porter def by Joanne Seyfang/Ellen Pole 4-9, Tamara Schmidt/Belinda Heness def by Marie Storey/Vanessa Watson 7-9

Men

Chris Stacey/David Klinger def by Greg Philips/Jake Muller 6-9, Adrian McCarthy/Ash McKay def Jackson Nutt/Scott Combe 9-6, Peter Downing/Clive Swan def by Ashley Trott/Craig Oliphant 8-9, Jed Sutter/Bernie Kelly def by Brenton Giles/Darcy Nayda 7-9, Cody Hounsell/Graham Wells def by Stephen Sanders/Adam Combe 5-9, Dom Butterick/Declan Wells def by Jay Malchow/Mathew Blieschke 1-9

R2 Mid North 10 sets 102 games def Port Broughton 2 sets 55 games

Ladies

Laura Wildman/Jana Dixon def Kate Millard/Sophie Millard 9-5, Emily Boothey/Emma Lane def by Jade Inglis/Adele Inglis 6-9, Robyn Coles/Alex Nicholls def by Bernie Altman/Jane Dickeson 7-9, Lucy Dare/Kirsty Gillings def Kirsty Lange/Olivia Pilkington 9-4, Megan Parish/Sharryn Daly def Karena Wilson/Nicole Loftes 9-1, Abby Dare/Caroline Sandow def Ava McCauley/Michelle Daniel 9-4

Men

Sam Clayson/Jonathan Wildman def Sam Ferme/Brett Cunningham 9-3, Rohan Higgins/James Rundle def Nigel McCauley/Paul Jones 9-3, Rick Lamond/Emmett Cashel def Brian Stringer/Chad Pilkington 9-1, Christian White/Nathan Zweck def Max Crouch/Ash Mildren 9-6, Rob Howe/Andrew Noack def Sam Inglis/Kade Magnay 9-5, George Coles/Michael Nugent def Degan Esbary/Nick Stringer 9-5

R3 Northern Areas 4 sets 82 games def by Port Broughton 8 sets 95 games

Ladies

Kate Fitzgerald/Helen Clark def Kate Millard/Bernie Altman 9-2, Siobhan Curtis/Kaitlin Hughes def by Jade Inglis/Kirsty Lange 5-9, Dette Clark/Janelle Butterick def by Jane Dickeson/Sophie Millard 6-9, Kerry Sutter/Katrina Butterich def Olivia Pilkington/Adele Inglis 9-8, Sara Clark/Fiona Porter def by Nicole Loftes/Ava McCauley 4-9, Tamara Schmidt/Belinda Heness def by Michelle Daniel/Karena Wilson 8-9

Men

David Klinger/Adrian McCarthy def by Sam Ferme/Paul Jones 7-9, Ash McKay/Peter Downing def by Max Crouch/Brian Stringer 4-9, Clive Swan/Graham Wells def by Chad Pilkington/Brett Cunningham 7-9, Jed Sutter/Mark O’Dea def Kaden Magnay/Degan Esbary 9-7, Cody Hounsell/Bernie Kelly def by Charlie Millar/Ash Mildren 5-9, Dom Butterick/Declan Wells def Nick Stringer/Sam Inglis 9-6

R3 Mid North 5 sets 90 games def by Southern Flinders 7 sets 88 games

Ladies

Laura Wildman/Robyn Coles def by Briana Skewes/Ella Peacock 4-9, Emily Boothey/Sharryn Daly def by Renae Kretchmer/Helane Blieschke 8-9, Lucy Dare/Alex Nicholls def by Hayley Trott/Angela Peacock 5-9, Jana Dixon/Kirsty Gillings def Phoebe Storey/Catherine Comber 9-6, Emma Lane/Abby Dare def by Joanne Seyfang/Ellen Pole 7-9, Caroline Sandow/Katherine Nugent def Marie Storey/Vanessa Watson 9-5

Men

Sam Clayson/Jonathan Wildman def by Greg Philips/Jake Muller 5-9, James Rundle/Rick Lamond def Jackson Nutt/Darcy Nayda 9-7, Rohan Higgins/Emmett Cashel def Scott Comber/Craig Oliphant 9-4, Christian White/Nathan Zweck def Ashby Trott/Adam Combe 9-3, Andrew Noack/Jake Slade def by Brenton Giles/Jay Malchow 8-9, Michael Nugent/Rob Howe def by Stephen Sanders/Mathew Blieschke 8-9