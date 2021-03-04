Budget pump-up for street plans

Further works in Hamley Bridge and Balaklava’s main street developments have been given the green light after Wakefield Regional Council (WRC) committed an extra $500,000 grant funding to the project.

The Main Street Upgrade project, supported by the Federal Government’s Drought Communities Program, now covers street spraying in Balaklava for Howe Street and Edith Terrace and kerb upgrades in George Street.

In Hamley Bridge, Light Street will receive major renewal works to the road surface and a footpath upgrade, as well as footpath upgrades to Annie Street.

The additional works will be supported with funding from the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (LRCI).

In 2020/21, Council will receive $592,511 in LRCI grants.

WRC mayor Rodney Reid said there were major efficiency benefits by bringing forward the works and carrying them out now in one go.

“Rather than leaving spray sealing streets for later, it makes more sense for us to complete it now while we have the contractors and the equipment already here,” Mayor Reid said. “Improving the quality of these streets was part of the feedback we received from the projects’ reference committees – which are made up of local residents and business owners – so it was imperative council delivers on the community’s expectations.

“This will also limit some traffic disruption for the community as now the work will be blocked out over a slightly longer period, but without the need to cut off access at multiple intervals.

“People may have also noticed the tunnel boring under way in Balaklava to feed underground water systems for new garden beds and electricity services to lighting projects.

“Pavers for garden beds were raised by crews last week, while work on the up-lighting of the Balco building is nearing completion.

“There has been a lot of activity over the last few months and there is plenty more to look forward to.”

Head to council’s website – wrc.sa.gov.au – for information on what works are happening next to the main streets.