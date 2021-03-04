Rogue grey nomads hit and run in Peterborough

Feb 23

A 50-year-old man from Crystal Brook was stopped about 9.40pm on Wandearah Road, Port Pirie for a random driver test.

He recorded a positive result to methamphetamine.

Further checks revealed the man was breaching his bail and was subsequently arrested for this offence.

He also received a driver direction notice not to drive for 24 hours, and was later bailed to appear in court at a later date.

Hit and run

Police are seeking information about a hit-and-run crash at Peterborough just before 1pm last Wednesday, February 24.

A ute and caravan were travelling west on Main Street when the car hit a parked motorbike trailer causing the motorbike to fall over.

The ute then drove away heading toward Orroroo.

Anyone who recognises the white Isuzu utility which was towing a white dual axel Jayco Sterling Caravan travelling is encouraged to call Peterborough Police Station on 8651 2100, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Fatality after crash

A man has died following a crash at Kapunda on February 18.

The driver, an 85-year-old Kapunda man, was transported to the Lyell McEwin Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Adelaide for treatment, but sadly died last Friday.

Redhill crash charge

A man has been charged following a fatal crash at Redhill on December 27 involving a road train and SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a 30-year-old woman from Seaton, died at the scene.

Following an investigation, the driver of the truck, a 67-year-old man from Davoren Park, was arrested and charged with aggravated drive without due care and cause death by dangerous driving.

He was bailed to appear in Port Pirie Magistrates Court on April 19.

Speedster nabbed

A man was reported after he was detected 60km/h over the speed limit at Riverton last Friday.

About 5.45pm, police were conducting speed detection duties on the Horrocks Highway when they detected a Ford utility travelling at 160km/h in a 100km/h speed zone.

The vehicle was stopped and when officers spoke to the driver, he allegedly provided false details.

His identity was established which revealed he was disqualified from driving. The vehicle was also found to have defected tyres.

The 28-year-old man from Valley View was reported for driving at an excessive speed, giving false details and driving unlicenced. He was also issued with an instant loss of licence.

The man’s car was impounded for 28 days and he will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.