Pull off the covers and show it off!

Northern Automotive Restoration Club (NARC) has cleverly planned a socially distanced ‘Show and Shine’ for this year in place of its usual Swap Meet on the ‘third Sunday in March.’

On March 21, Clare Town Oval will shine when around 100 vehicles will be put on show for members and the general public to inspect, ask questions and admire.

NARC’s Graham Goode encouraged all members or any motor enthusiast to take along their vehicles and show them off to like-minded patrons.

“Get the covers off, shine the car up and get it out on show,” Graham said.

‘It will be a great autumn day at our first ever ‘Shine and Show’ and because we can’t have a swap meet this year, we’d really like to catch up and see the vehicles at this event.”

Display classes will include Veteran, Vintage, 1930-1949, 1950-1969, 1970-1979, 1980-1989,1990-2009, 2010+, commercial (to 4.5t), Military (to 4.5t), motor bikes and Hot Rod/Street Machine.

Judging at 2pm will be completed by other entrants, so in that respect, your vehicle will be judged by other motoring enthusiasts.

Each class will be awarded a winner as well as a trophy for the ‘Best on the Day’ overall winner.

Tickets are available at the gates which open at 10am to the public.

There will be plenty of time to wander around in the sunshine and enjoy catering by the Lions Club.

If the 2021 Show and Shine is well supported, NARC may look at making the March 2022 event a combined event, with both the Swap Meet and Show and Shine held on the same day.

To enter your vehicle or if you require further information, visit the website www.www.narc.org.au or pick up a paper registration form from Goode Restorations, New Road in Clare.

For any other information on any aspect of the event, contact Trevor Naismith trevornaismith@mail.com or 0409 648 424, or Graham Goode graham@gooderestorations.com or 0418 894 304.