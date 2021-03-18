Major main street works set to start

MAJOR civil works set to begin on Edith Terrace and George Street in Balaklava will cause disruption to the area for several weeks.

Wakefield Regional Council (WRC) and contractors will be completely replacing the kerb and water table on Edith Terrace between Balco and the Terminus Hotel drive through, while on George Street, the same work will be taking place from Wendy’s Cafe to the intersection with Scotland Street.

This will involve cutting a strip of asphalt about one metre wide from the edge of the road and removing two rows of pavers from the footpaths.

Footpaths will remain open to pedestrians and access to businesses will not be affected.

Some car parking in the affected areas will be unavailable during the construction period. Access ramps from the street to the footpaths will be provided.

“The main temporary impacts will be on car parking in that precinct,” WRC mayor, Rodney Reid said.

“I respectfully request patience from the community during this time.”

Main street employees are requested to use parking in nearby side streets to free up available car parks for shoppers and customers.

The works are part of the Main Street Upgrade project, supported by the Federal Government’s Drought Communities Program.

Further updates on this project and other large construction projects will be published in a fortnightly column in the Plains Producer starting next week.