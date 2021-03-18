River to link silo art

SILO art is all the rage, and Balaklava is joining the craze to improve the town and attract visitors to the district!

Balaklava Area Committee (BAC) is in the process of designing artwork for the three sets of silos along the railway corridor facing Railway Terrace, all linked by the concept of the River Wakefield.

“One set is proposed to represent indigenous occupation of this land, one will tell the story of Balaklava’s prosperous past, and one will be the present and future of our town, and is in keeping with Wakefield Regional Council’s 2030 plan to preserve history,” BAC chairman, Kevyna Gardner said.

A model featuring the story of Balaklava has been made and features a Blake windmill which was invented and manufactured in Balaklava and sold throughout the state.

Hay, which plays a vital role in farming and current employment around Balaklava, is depicted by stooks rather than modern-day bales, and there are sheep, sheep dogs and a farmer.

The model, which is currently on display here in the Producer office, will rotate around the community library, Foodland and post office during March and April, with boxes also on-site for you to lodge your survey response sheet.

BAC is eager for locals to comment on this design, so here’s your chance!