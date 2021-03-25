Jamestown airshow grounded until 2022

The 2021 Jamestown Air Spectacular has been postponed due to difficulties surrounding COVID-19 restrictions.

Jamestown Flying Group president Peter Thomas said it was hoped the air show would go ahead in 2022, but for this year, the additional requirements and uncertainty due to COVID-19 made it difficult to get the event off the ground.

“We’ve got an ageing, small membership and with the added responsibility and work required we would have to do with COVID-19, it was going to be very difficult,” he said.

Mr Thomas said the Jamestown Air Spectacular had contributed funds back into local community groups over many years, and with the Royal Flying Doctor Service regularly utilising the runway, the aerodrome was a vital community asset.

He said the number of active Flying Group members was down to about 10, and the group was keen to welcome new people along.

“We really are looking for some more members,” he said.

“There are a lot of reasons to join the club – whether it be an interest in flying or planes, the history of flying in the district and Sir Hubert Wilkins, to be involved in running an air show, or to a certain extent community service.

“The Flying Group puts a lot back into that airstrip – the sealing of the airstrip, the lights, none of that would have happened without the Flying Group. We’ve also done recent sealing works to enable a safer area for water bombers to come in and upgrades to the Sir Hubert Wilkins building.”

Mr Thomas said it was hoped some smaller events including a fly-in could be hosted by the club this year in the absence of the air show.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Jamestown Flying Group can find more information on the group’s Facebook page or website.