Snap up a piece of Halbury history

THE former Halbury Primary School is on the market, and buyers looking for a ‘rural oasis’ with lots of privacy and loads of space, should definitely take a look at this property.

Graeme Nield, of Mid North Real Estate, said many buyers are looking for that unique property with special appeal.

“We just sold the Hart church and school which was similar to this one – there is something about these types of properties – with lots of history and a special appeal,” Graeme said.

Graeme said it is currently a seller’s market, resembling the market of 2002.

“The average for sales now is only a couple of weeks – but prior to COVID the average to sell in Clare was more around 180 days and in Balaklava 280 days,” he said.

“We’ve seen an increase in sales since COVID of about 30 per cent.

“We’re also finding that due to basically no rental properties around, it is pushing sales up.

“People who find employment in the area can’t find rent – so end up just buying a property instead.”

The Halbury property would make an excellent home for a family, but would also be a serene rural retreat or B&B.

“We have found people are buying a second home for extended weekends and they can work from home during those times,” Graeme said.

Graeme also said many buyers of local properties have been from interstate, as South Australia is considered a ‘safer state’ to live and work.

“Some people just buy properties, but many have moved here to live as SA is cheaper and with better technology and travel now, you can really choose to live anywhere.”

Interstate/online buyers are advised to ask a friend or builder to physically check a property for them, although modern technology now enables buyers from everywhere to ‘have a look’ at prospective purchases.

Halbury is conveniently located for commuters and with the Northern Expressway, makes travel to and from Adelaide much easier.

The spacious property has three living areas inside which is great for kids and visitors as they are not confined to bedrooms, plus lots of room outside for kids to explore or pets to roam.

Plus there is good phone and internet coverage, which would suit those working from home.

Inspection of the Halbury property is by appointment only, so please contact Graeme on 8842 1154.