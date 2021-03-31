COVID restrictions ease across SA

AS of today (Wednesday March 31) COVID restrictions will once more ease in South Australia.

Density requirements will move from one person per two square metres to three people per four square metres, which is the equivalent of 75 per cent capacity.

Capacity for cinemas, live theatres, performance venues and places of worship with fixed seating will increase from 75 per cent to 100 per cent provided attendees are wearing a mask.

Restrictions on dancing will be removed, except for venues subject to a COVID management plan (nightclubs and venues with more than 1000 people).

Inside a residential premises there are no additional requirements if you have below 50 people, however if you have between 51 to 200 people at a residential premises you must have a COVID-safe plan, appoint a COVID marshal and generate a COVID SAfe check-in QR code.

As of 5pm March 29, travellers were not permitted to enter South Australia if entering from the greater Brisbane area.

If arriving from the area after this time you must get a COVID test as soon as possible and undertake 14 days quarantine.

If you arrived in South Australia from the restricted zones between March 20, 12 midnight until March 29, 5pm, get tested as soon as possible and tested again on days five and 13 after arrival.