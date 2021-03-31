Fans fired up for music festival

Caltowie Chilled Out ‘n’ Fired Up music festival on Saturday night was a roaring success, with a huge crowd of around 800 enjoying a night of music and socialising.

Organiser Ben Van Boekel said after a year off, the bands were happy to finally perform again, and now have lots of new supporters and listeners following their performances.

“People of all ages attended, with many staying the night in swags, tents and campervans – we had no trouble and everyone had a great time,” he said.

“Our first event in 2019 was a sell out, and what would have been our second event was cancelled last year due to COVID, so it was great we could host it again this year.”

Rockers enjoyed food and drink provided by local clubs, pub and outside caterers.

Funds raised from the event will be distributed through local primary schools for the Resilience Project and Growing with Gratitude program.