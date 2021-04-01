Clare named as one of 32 finalists for top tourism town

South Australia’s peak tourism body, the Tourism Industry Council South Australia (TiCSA) is on the hunt to find the state’s top tourism town, as voted by the public.

The 2021 Top Tourism Town Voter’s Choice accolade is part of the new national Top Tourism Town program, which is designed to recognise both a well-established and small tourism town in South Australia, as determined by a panel of industry judges.

Clare has been named as one of 32 South Australian finalists in the Top Tourism Town program from the shortlist for the consumer voting component.

Voters will have the opportunity to win a family weekend getaway at one of 12 SA council owned caravan parks in a cabin, valued at $500 thanks to the Local Government Association of South Australia.

This has been an initiative of the CVBTA with the support of Clare & Gilbert Valleys Council, RDA and Clare Valley Wine, Food & Tourism Centre.

Consumer voting, which account for around 70 per cent of the award, closes on Friday, April 23 so make sure you don’t miss out.

To vote, visit: https://ticsa.com.au/industry-programs/sa-top-tourism-town/