Clare needs your vote!

CLARE has recently been named as one of 32 South Australian finalists in the Top Tourism Town program, but to win the title, Clare Valley Business & Tourism needs your vote!

Consumer voting, which accounts for around 70 per cent of the award is open only until April 23, and the Clare Valley Business & Tourism Association is urging everyone to vote and put Clare on top.

The Clare Valley Business & Tourism Association (CVBTA) is a member based association representing more than 130 businesses around Clare Valley and surrounding areas.

The committee is made up of volunteers and business owners who have a passion for the region, and who have been the driving force behind the submission for SA Top Tourism Town 2021.

The submission included a short video, editorial and suggested itineraries for visitors to explore the entire region and surrounds from the nominated town base. (Check out the video on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQUebpRyup4&t=4s)

Kirsty Gillings, co-chair of the CVBTA said the submission represented just a snapshot of the variety of experiences our region offers.

“Hopefully it will entice visitors to stay longer and explore more,” she said.

“If Clare wins, we will be highlighted in extensive promotion that will benefit the entire Clare Valley and surrounds.

“Even making the finals, the Clare Valley region has already received plenty of publicity.”

“The winning town will go on to represent South Australia in the Australian Tourism Awards, but to make this happen, remember we need your vote.”

If you’d like more information on membership of CVBTA, please email clarevalleybta@gmail.com.