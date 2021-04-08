Smashed mailboxes

A SPATE of robberies and vandalism about the district has police on the hunt for the culprits.

At around 3am on Tuesday, March 31, a number of post boxes at Lochiel were smashed open, as were some at Sevenhill and Kapunda.

Postmaster at Lochiel, Shirley Atkinson, who runs the post office at Simmonds Garage with her brother, Greg Simmonds, said it was the first time this had ever happened there in her 20 years of running it.

“It’s very annoying and inconvenient for everyone concerned,” Shirley said.

Shirley, who sorts the mail, was confident there wasn’t any mail stolen, and couldn’t understand why anyone would want to smash the post boxes.

“I usually let the locals know if there is a parcel for them, as I like to ensure they are collected straight away,” she said.

“They were obviously prepared, and also broke into the footy clubrooms.

Shirley is waiting for the boxes to be fixed – at her and Greg’s cost!

“This is a community post office, so we have to pay for the repairs – they are not covered by Australia Post,” she said.

Police are investigating this and other break ins and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the dates in question. (See SAPOL report page 2.)