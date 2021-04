A WILD dust storm on Tuesday morning caused havoc around the region, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

A three-car bumper-to-bumper crash along Balaklava Road fortunately resulted in no fatalities, however one man sustained semi-serious injuries.

Police and emergency services reported almost zero visibility when they attended the scene.

Traffic was diverted until the road was cleared.

Wednesday morning saw light showers settle the dust across Balaklava.