Get set for the Producer running festival

While the Plains Producer Clare Valley Running Festival will draw many new faces for the event next weekend, there will be a lot of local faces in the sea of athletes too.

Ben Clothier and a group of mates have been training to enter the half marathon.

“For this event, sometimes we run with our ‘running buddies’ at the same time each week or run solo when we can fit it in,” Ben said.

“We try to do a total of 40 kilometres a week, which is usually three to four times, and one of those is always parkrun on Saturday mornings.

“Our plan is to mix it up a bit, sometimes we go on ‘hill’ runs, interval runs, longer slow runs and some faster, ‘tempo’ runs.

“Saturday mornings at parkrun is a great opportunity to get our kids and pets involved in running too, with some of the older kids, like Maddi Papps, entering in the five kilometre event and the younger kids entering in the kids dash on the Clare oval.”

The group is very much looking forward to the event this year after the 2020 Festival was COVID-canned.