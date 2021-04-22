Make it a weekend of ANZAC activities

The Clare Old Police Station and Courthouse Museum of the National Trust of South Australia has something for everyone this weekend.

If you haven’t been there for a while, it might be time to have another look, as the volunteers have been busy over the last year re-theming, decluttering, cataloging and cleaning.

Museum committee president Pauline Reid said there was a significant number of artefacts donated by local Clare people who have served their country.

“We have a lot of artefacts relating to the two World Wars, with the helmet with the bullet hole in it one of our most popular displays,” Pauline said.

“Over the ANZAC weekend there will be a special display of WWI memorabilia.”

The museum is on the corner of Victoria Road and Neagles Rock Road and will be open this Friday from 1pm to 3pm, and on Sunday and Monday from 10am to 3pm.

Admission is $5 per adult and 50cents per child. National Trust members have free entry.