Skate park closed after vandals attack

Vandalism forced the closure of the Clare skatepark on Monday morning, while council cleaned up the area.

With perfect school holiday weather conditions ideal for getting out and about, the closure was met with disappointment from a number of people keen to use the facility.

Among them, the Kain family of Clare, whose boys Jedd, 11, Hugo, 9, and Archie, 5, are regulars at the skatepark.

Mum, Hollie said unfortunately the boys had witnessed the aftermath of some of the vandalism on the weekend, and were disappointed when they arrived at the park on Monday morning to find it temporarily closed.

“It was disappointing for the kids,” Hollie said.

“They love coming here and it’s a good way to burn some energy and get outside.

“It wasn’t very nice having to explain to them why it was closed to everyone.”

The boys said they were “annoyed and disappointed” that some skatepark users had not looked after the facility.

“It’s not nice or good for our community,” Hugo said.

“It’s the only skatepark in Clare that we can use and if they keep breaking it we won’t have one to use.”

Jedd agreed, urging people to look after the skatepark so everyone could enjoy it.

“Just look after public stuff so we can all keep using it,” he said.