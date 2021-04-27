A century of ‘Certum Pete Finem’

Gleeson, Scott, Stanley and Wiensmith.

If you know these names, then sometime during the past 100 years you have been associated with Clare High School.

Clare High School (CHS) was established in 1921 at 137 Main North Road (now the Clare Primary School site) before moving to the current site on the corner of Blyth Road and Elliott Street in 1971.

To celebrate this milestone, the school is hosting a ‘Centenary Celebration’ in September this year.

Current principal Sharryn Daly is very excited to be part of history in 2021 as Clare High School celebrates 100 years.

“With the many changes and upgrades to our wonderful grounds and facilities, it is timely we get the opportunity to celebrate with our community,” Sharryn said.

“We will showcase the range of highly valued programs Clare High School has to offer during this our 100th year and publically recognise the successes and achievements of our past and present scholars.”

A committee of staff, parents, students and community members has begun organising the event which will include a formal dinner, school tours and a variety of curriculum presentations in the lead up to the big event.

The formal dinner will be the starring event on Friday, September 24 at 6.30pm with a three course meal served in a marquee on the school quadrangle, with highlights including the CHS SRC presenting a CHS decade-by-decade history, a fashion parade and live auction, plus a memorabilia display.

Attendees will receive a commemorative CHS stemless wine glass and will be treated to live musical entertainment by old scholars throughout the night.

Another special event on Friday night will be the exhuming of the time capsule buried in the STEM Building area from the 90th anniversary celebration.

This will occur at 6pm prior to the dinner and is open to the public to attend.

CHS teachers Tenille Mannion and Lesley Squires are collating the decade presentation and old stories which the SRC will present on the night, so if you have any valuable information relating to CHS’s history please make contact with them.

CHS coordinator Lauren Honan has created an easy online ticketing system which allows individuals to purchase tickets, along with other additional items including STEM centenary playground donations, raffle tickets, centenary books and centenary wine, which will be available for sale for those unable to attend on the night. Assistant principal Katie Liebelt is in charge of collating the CHS memorabilia and collecting uniforms for the fashion parade to be worn by the SRC. If you have any memorabilia or past uniforms you are willing to lend for the night please contact her.

Community members Heather Lymburn and Lynda Johnson are updating the 90th CHS anniversary school book which will be available for purchase in both hard and digital format. Other key members contributing on this committee are principal Sharryn Daly, Annette Connell and Jo Kelley.

School tours will be hosted during the weekend, with one on Friday at 2pm and another on Saturday morning at 11am, both open to visitors and wider community.

Throughout the term leading up to the formal dinner, each curriculum coordinator will organise an event which will be open to the public and old scholars, to showcase their learning area and facilities, with more details at a later date.

The Clare High School Centenary Celebration try booking is now available at: http://www.trybooking.com/BQKLA

The $95 per person formal dinner tickets and school book can be purchased through this link.

If you want to get in contact with your ‘era’ of school mates, or want to be in charge of your own school reunion at the same time as the celebration, please contact the school who can record your details if other interested peers make contact. For any enquiries, please e-mail dl.0773.info@schools.sa.edu.au or call 88422 788 and you will be directed to the appropriate person.