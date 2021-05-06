Wine and Wilderness Trail officially opened

On early Saturday morning, April 24, phase one of Clare’s new ‘Wine and Wilderness Trail’ was officially opened.

On hand to celebrate the event were South Australian Premier Steven Marshall, Clare and Gilbert Valleys Mayor Wayne Thomas and special guest, local Janet Angus, who had the privilege of cutting the ribbon.

About 60 eager hikers began all or part of the first 20km hike over the eastern ranges of the Clare Valley, beginning at the Clare Valley Wine, Food and Tourism Centre and finishing at Jim Barry Winery.

The trail, once completed, will cover 100km around the Valley. It was planned and designed by Clare locals Michael Nugent, Tim Grigg and Hayden Maher to show the region’s natural beauty and premium food and wine products.

The 45 or so hikers who finished the whole first stage and made it to Jim Barry Winery were rewarded with a bottle of sparkling ‘Nancy’ by the hosts.