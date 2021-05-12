The new Gathering Tree

Early Monday morning a new tree sprouted in Clare’s Main street, located in the space outside Clare Post Office.

As part of the original Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council (CGVC) ‘Clare Streetscape Plan’ and after community consultation, it provided a concept of a ‘gathering tree’ representing the location as a key gathering point for the township, in this instance, the Clare Post Office.

The artist, South Australian artist and sculptor Gerry McMahon, was later engaged and built on the original concept with some input from the local community for the words on the ‘leaves’, which are all the towns in the CGVC area.

Based in Adelaide, Gerry McMahon, an ex-sheet metal tradesman, now an artist who has evolved his skills with sheet metal to use the characteristics of metal, particularly its versatility and durability to explore the boundaries and manipulate metal in a creative fashion.

The three metre high tree cost $20,000 and was fully funded from the State Government’s ‘Places for People Program’ as were a number of the art pieces recently installed along the verandah on the side of Clare Town Hall as part of the ‘Clare Main Street Renewal Project’.

CGVC’s chief executive officer, Dr Helen Macdonald said the Gathering Tree sculpture is a public artwork designed to represent the united spirit of the Clare and Gilbert Valleys.

“It is located at the entrance to the Australia Post building, which is a key community gathering point,” Dr Macdonald said.

“The leaves of the tree have been imprinted with words provided by locals to describe what the region means to them.

“Council would like to thank those who contributed to the sculpture.”

The tree was planted early on Monday morning to avoid food traffic to the post office and the leaves will be painted during the week to finish the project.

Local passers-by have had mixed opinions.