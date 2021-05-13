New era for Producer

A new era of growth for the Plains Producer began this month with a handful of staff changes, yet Mid North’s much-loved newspaper remains the same.

Dedicated Editor, Louise Michael, will be farewelled this Friday after supporting the paper for the past decade.

Louise had voluntarily reported on the local night tennis competition for many years prior to starting as a part-time journalist in 2011, writing the Take 5 column along with various other articles.

“I started work under then Editor, Terry Williams, who was a great mentor, and then with Les Pearson, before taking the Editor’s reins in October 2018,” Louise said.

Louise has reported on every aspect of the community, from sport, school, social, farming and local government news, to council issues, natural disasters and tragedies.

“Everyone pretty much knows everyone in the country, so we feel for everyone when there has been a disaster or tragedy, but also join with them at happy and celebratory times,” Louise said.

Married to Scott, a born and bred local farmer, raising their four sons, and involved in numerous sport, school, church, music and community groups over the years, Louise has tried to keep an ‘even and fair spread’ of news covering the whole district during her 10 years at the Producer.

“It’s a juggling act as we know everyone is passionate about promoting their own town, group or club,” she said.

“I’ve enjoyed writing for and about the community, and particularly enjoyed writing about local people – there are some humble people out there with amazing stories to tell – and some who I still would love to write about, if they’d let me!” Louise laughed.

The community is urged to wish Louise all the best for her new endeavours – drop in on Friday and say farewell!

Michelle Wilksch, who hails from the Barossa, will take on her position. Michelle’s journalism career began in 1997 and has followed a path of writing for country news sites, with a stint in the wine industry as cellar door manager.

She previously supported Barossa Herald as senior journalist before moving into the state reporter role with Australian Community Media.

Her work meant supporting 11 SA-based newspapers, in print and online, with daily state news complementary to each community.

Importantly, Michelle is eager to understand the region’s needs and continue to set the news agenda with stories that resonate with all readers.

“I’m also keen to meet the characters and identities across the Mid North to unearth more hidden treasures for that cracking yarn,” she said.

At home she enjoys hanging with her family, sharing the naughty antics of her Jack Russell and hitting the road on her bike, clad in lycra.

By Michelle’s side is new journalist Isabella Carbone, a former metropolitan resident who in less than three weeks has immersed herself among the country scene, happily putting down her roots in Balaklava. In the past she has covered the Adelaide arts and music scene on Radio Adelaide 101.5FM, as well as local and national news on independent radio program The Wire. Isabella has also written for the Adelaide Herald News covering the Hills and eastern Adelaide.

Now she wants to explore the issues affecting the region and bring attention to the exciting developments happening across the regions.

“I have been overwhelmed by the support and welcoming nature of the community here, and I look forward to creating news that matters to locals,” she said.

In Isabella’s spare time you’ll catch her at the Blyth cinema, reading a book in the park or walking on a trail. Both Michelle and Isabella hope the public makes themselves known.

Meanwhile, the Plains Producer will be bolstered with the transition of advertising manager Renee Bennett to the position of general manager.

Renee said the change in position is designed to provide extra management support as the business continues to grow.

“Growth with new projects work to support our regions by providing more job opportunities and creating new products to boost the profile of our local economies, especially from a tourism aspect,” Renee shared.

Her work involves new projects such as the recent release of Valley Magazine, the Regional Business Directory and other products to fall in the near future.

Renee teams with new sales consultant Louise Tobin who brings lengthy experience in sales and customer service from her previous position at Target in Clare, which closed last month.

Louise, born and raised in Clare, has already seized the new opportunity and said she welcomes the change of actively approaching her clients to support their needs.

“It’s a completely new experience to me – I will be here to help guide and support each client,” she said.

Louise will help fill the void of Bronwyn Helegson, also based in Clare, who heads off on a somewhat break of maternity leave.

Managing director Andrew Manuel said it’s been a big month for staffing changes in the company with a growth in the editorial team designed to help boost news coverage.

“While traditional news media has seen declines in other markets, we strive to provide the best service for our valued readership each week,” he shared.

“We have great support from our customers, and have a great community to operate within.”

Plains Producer will be undertaking a reader survey soon, making sure the paper is still as relevant today as it was back in 1903 when it was founded. For now Andrew thanks Louise Michael for her dedication to the role of Editor.

“Her tireless work was greatly appreciated – especially through the trying time of COVID in 2020,” Andrew said.

While sending well wishes to Bronwyn on the upcoming birth of her second child, he also warmly welcomes Michelle, Isabella and Louise who join the paper’s familiar faces.