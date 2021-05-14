CHS takes on the footy world

Recently Clare High School (CHS) specialist football program students were involved in the foundation three-day ‘Life as an Elite Athlete’ camp in and around Adelaide.

This camp is directly aligned to the CHS specialist football academy, which started this year under the guidance of Nick Prokopec and Kristy Lewis.

Nick explained that prior to the camp, the class of five females and 17 males had been involved in a strength and conditioning program under guidance from Will Pratt, the strength and conditioning mentor.

“These sessions have been a mixture of high intensity training, specific physical literacy movements, elite comparison and data tracking,” Nick said.

“This block of conditioning readily prepared the class for the rigours of the camp.”

The camp began at the AFL Max facility where the group was part of a program that involved learning about elite leadership, teamwork, goal setting, nutrition and AFL specific fitness.

“A highlight of this was seeing Lachie Tregilgas breaking the AFL Max facility record for the Endurance ‘Yo Yo Test’, a maximum aerobic endurance test,” Nick reported.

Day two saw the students put their nutrition planning and cooking to the test, creating a menu plan for the remainder of the camp, within a budget and a specific set of criteria, they were to plan, shop for and implement a menu that would reflect that of an elite sports person.

Students then visited the Woodville West Torrens Football Club for a tour and training session, and that night caught up with former Clare High School student Riley Knight.

The last day included an all access pass to the Adelaide Oval Facility.

This educational tour delved into the rich history of the stadium and its historic and famous past. Clare High School students have designed new AFL football guernseys to wear when representing the school and are seeking some major sponsors to enable this to happen.

If this is of interest to you, please call Clare High School on 8842 2788 and speak with Kristy Lewis.