Vaudeville returns to Jamestown

Be ready for a laugh and be ready to be entertained as the Whyte Yarcowie Vaudeville Troupe steps back onto the boards in Jamestown on May 22 and 23.

‘It’s a Pleasure’ is the troupe’s new show, bringing some of their old favourites and sparkly new costumes to the stage to raise a laugh and some funds for the Jamestown Hospital Auxiliary and South Australian Country Women’s Association.

Troupe leader Judy Lewis and her crew said after a short hiatus during the COVID-19 restrictions last year, they were happy to be back on stage, for their 18th show in their 37-year history.

Incredibly Judy has been dancing for 71 years, and there seems to be no slowing her down.

Having performed at the end of 2020 in Wallaroo, Port Pirie and Crystal Brook, Whyte Yarcowie Vaudeville Troupe are excited to be back in front of a Jamestown audience for the first time in a few years.

“It’s a very funny show, with beautiful costumes – some made by our team member Pam Staker and some bought in,” Judy said.

“We’re all about making everything better and cheerful and hopeful in a time when there hasn’t been a lot to laugh about.

“People often say our show is the biggest laugh they’ve had in years and that they just don’t hear this kind of vaudeville music anymore.”

Among the dance troupe’s biggest fans, is long-time friend of Judy’s, ABC radio personality Peter Goers.

Every now and then he can even be found in the crowd, and now Judy joins him fortnightly on his radio program on Thursday evenings (on digital radio when the footy is on), just to share her infectious positivity and “just have a bit of a laugh”.

The Saturday evening performance of It’s A Pleasure starts at 8pm in the Jamestown Memorial Hall, proceeds will assist the Jamestown Hospital Auxiliary. Tickets are $20 and available from Shellie’s Shoes or by phoning 0407 618 513.

The Sunday performance will be at 2pm. Tickets available from Hair on Ayr or by phoning 0428 596 773 or 0428 823 028.