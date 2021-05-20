No matter who you are, no matter where you live…

Australian Red Cross is there for people in need and the Clare Red Cross Group is doing just that, with a commitment to helping those disadvantaged by adversity, natural disasters or tragedy.

The Clare group currently has eight active members and about 20 supporters who help when they can but group coordinator Sarah Wood says they are always on the lookout for new volunteers, especially to undertake emergency services training.

“We see it on TV but think, ‘it’ll never happen to us’,” Sarah said.

“ Emergency service training allows you to be the friendly face that meets and greets people at an evacuation centre in a disaster and then visit after the event has passed.

“Our members in the past have offered our service locally and interstate, helping with recovery programs, psychological first aid and outreach in the aftermath of natural disasters.”

Clare members can also be found serving refreshments when Lifeblood (the blood donor truck) visits Clare four times a year and once a month assists at the Food Hub, distributing food to families in need.

“The Clare group’s next meeting is a dinner meeting at Bentleys Hotel on Tuesday, June 1 starting at 5.30pm.

“Rural Doctor of the Year, Dr. Gerry Considine will be guest speaker on the night.

“Any interested people are most welcome to come and join us,” Sarah added.

More info: Sarah Wood on 0417 816 912.