Protect your pets with ChipBlitz

ChipBlitz is coming to Balaklava on Saturday, May 29, offering $10 microchipping for dogs and cats.

The service is available to all pet owners, including non-residents of Wakefield Regional Council.

They DO chip dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, and ferrets.

They DON’T chip livestock, birds, or reptiles.

WRC mayor, Rodney Reid, said council teamed up with ChipBlitz for a third time after receiving such a huge response at previous microchipping events.

“In 2019, we microchipped over 200 pets in one day, and the year before was similar,” mayor Reid said.

“We love seeing so many pet owners taking up the opportunity to microchip at this great low price because it significantly increases the likelihood of a lost pet being returned to its owners than one that is not microchipped.”

Mandatory microchipping was introduced in 2018 and there are fines of up to $170 if a pet is found and isn’t microchipped.

Cats are in the spotlight for being under-represented in the statewide Dogs and Cats Online (DaCO) database, far more than their canine counterparts.

While many pet owners register their cats online once they get microchips, not enough are taking this step, so the Dog and Cat Management Board is offering an incentive.

From May until November, cat owners who register their cat’s details in DaCO will have the chance to win a cat pamper pack valued at $70. Twenty prizes will be drawn each month.

Details and entries will be accepted at dogandcatboard.com.au/catprize.

Balaklava dog owner, Jenni McBride, said she took advantage of a microchipping day a few years ago.

“I think it’s so important. If our dogs got out, they’d be off,” she said.

“It gives us peace of mind that if they ever do escape, there’s a good chance they’ll be returned.”

Held in the council offices at Scotland Place, appointments for ChipBlitz are limited and will book up fast, so people are encouraged to book in now at www.chipblitz.com or by calling Wakefield Regional Council on 8862 0800.