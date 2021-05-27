Bottoms up: Owen artist wows town

A new mural splashed across the Owen Recycling Depot probably features your favourite canned drink, as local artist ‘Ming’ I Nyoman Sumadi completed his latest addition to the town’s streetscape.

The mural took less than three weekends to complete, with the medium of corrugated iron proving a difficult canvas to paint.

Owen Recycling Depot business owner Mark Lance was pleased with the new colourful mural that brightens up the main street.

“He’s done a fantastic job, it looks really good,” Mark said.

“We’ve had a lot of people stop and take photos as he was doing the painting and have commented that they’re amazed, we’ve even had people from interstate stop and comment on it as well.”

Mark said Ming’s artwork complements the silo art that is just two blocks down the road and tourists are encouraged to drive around the town, following the colourful trail.

Balinese-born artist Ming is slowly transforming the town with his impressive creations cropping up in town, from the enormous butterfly and bee hive adorning the Owen Arms Hotel, the critters crawling up the stobie poles outside of the Owen House Emporium, owned by wife Gloria, to the sea creatures on the wall at the private swimming pool.

Ming, 43, recently took up painting after being inspired by the completion of the Owen silo art.

“It’s weird because before I only knew black and white,” Ming said.

“My car, my house, my clothing – it was all black and white. Then suddenly, after this artwork, I use all the colours.”

His artwork has drawn the attention of many, having recently completed an ANZAC memorial at the Tarlee Hotel he is now in talks with several towns in Mid North for upcoming secret projects.

Wakefield Regional Council mayor Rodney Reid described Ming and his family as “wonderful assets to our community” for their various work in Owen.

“It’s certainly got people talking, it’s brightening up the place,” the mayor said. “He loves doing it and it’s colourful.”

“The one there at the recycling depot is on Railway Terrace, so it’s in a great spot for people to see.

“Some people actually stopped while he was painting it and spoke to him about it, it’s been a positive experience for the visitors.”

Ming, who is also the vice president of the Balinese Society of South Australia, plans to evolve his craft to more canvas-based projects as the wintry weather rolls round.