Clare voted SA’s top tourism town

It is official, according to more than 10,000 voters, Clare is the state’s top tourism town.

Clare was officially named Top Tourism Town Voters’ Choice winner at the Tourism Industry Council South Australia (TiCSA) awards at a prestigious reception hosted by SA Governor Hieu Van Le last Thursday evening.

There were 32 finalists in three categories, with Moonta named SA’s Top Tourism Town and Robe awarded SA’s Small Tourism Town.

TiCSA chief executive officer Shaun de Bruyn said the awards showcased the diversity of the state’s tourism industry.

“South Australia’s towns are very special as they each deliver unique and innovative experiences that attract visitors, create jobs and generate strong economic activity,” he said.

“It is wonderful to acknowledge South Australia’s towns and the significant contribution they make to our vibrant tourism industry.

“I thank the many tourism businesses within our towns for their ongoing passion, hard work and resilience following an extremely challenging 18 months.”

As part of its awards submission, the Clare Valley produced a 90-second video introducing some of the region’s tourism ‘faces’ each using the catch line, “Hi, I’m Clare”.

The video then circulated on social media as part of the voting process.

In addition, a four-day Clare Valley visitor’s itinerary was submitted to judges, along with articles and marketing grabs to promote the region.

As well as a trophy and plaque, the prize includes a number of promotional and marketing opportunities for the region.

Clare Valley Business Tourism Association vice president Colin Stevens was at Government House with partner Christine Clissold to accept the award last week.

Mr Stevens said it was a wonderful accolade for the Clare Valley to be awarded through the eyes of the public.

“Having over 10,000 people vote for Clare, I think that’s pretty good,” he said.

Clare Valley Wine Food and Tourism Centre manager Tania Graham said the award was something the whole region should be proud of, no matter how big or small a person’s role had been in making the Clare Valley the top place to visit, as voted by the public.

“All Clare Valley residents and tourism operators should be proud of our region winning the TiCSA top tourism town voter’s choice,” she said.

“Even if you think your role isn’t tourism – at the Clare Valley Wine Food and Tourism Centre we are often told how welcoming we are as a community and how passionate and proud of our region we are.

“We need to remember that every experience in our valley goes to customer satisfaction from filling the car with petrol to booking in to accommodation.

“Let’s keep this positive attitude in our everyday lives to help the region grow and make this the top tourism town in Australia.”